FOOTBALL

Titans sign veteran cornerback Joseph

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.

Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.

The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active cornerbacks in tackles. His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons.

• The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their offensive depth with the addition of former 2015 first-round pick Cameron Erving, who was drafted by the Browns.

The Cowboys came to terms with Erving on a one-year deal. Erving played with the Kansas City Chiefs the past three seasons.

COLLEGES

NCAA waives Division I minimum on scholarship spending

The NCAA approved a waiver that will allow schools to spend below the minimum level on athletic scholarships required to compete in Division I.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee approved two other blanket waivers that had been requested by several conferences in recent weeks in response to coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball and football players will be allowed to participate in summer athletic activities without being enrolled in school. Also, schools that are in the process of moving to Division I can be counted toward the minimum required Division I opponents.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: An NCAA panel rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.

The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings.

In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

• Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media, giving the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.

Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season.

FOOTBALL: Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has won the Cornish Trophy, presented annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football.

Hubbard, who was born in Edmonton, Alberta, was the AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, the third-best finish for a Canadian player. His season total of 2,094 rushing yards was third in Big 12 Conference history. It was the second-best single-season total in school history, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman season. He plans to return to school next season.

HORSE RACING

Three tentative dates set for Preakness

The Preakness Stakes could still be run on one of three dates this summer or fall.

The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates, a person with knowledge of negotiations said. .

The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August.

HALL OF FAME: Trainer Mark Casse has more than $174 million in purse earnings, has captured two legs of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, and has been honored as Canadian trainer of the year a record 11 times.

And now, election to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Also part of the class of 2020 announced Wednesday were:

• Eclipse Award-winning jockey Darrel McHargue, who won 2,553 races, including 79 graded stakes, and had purse earnings of $39,609,526 from 1972-88.

• Wise Dan, a chestnut gelding who compiled a record of 23-2-0 with 11 Grade 1 wins from 31 starts and earnings of $7,552,920 while competing from 2010-14, also earning Horse of the Year honors in 2012-13 and Champion Older Male and Champion Male Turf Horse in both of those years.

• Racehorse Tom Bowling, who was foaled in 1870, lost his first two starts as a juvenile, then won 14 of his next 15 races.

• The late George D. Widener, Jr., who bred 102 stakes winners.

• J. Keene Daingerfield, Jr., a trainer who went on to become one of the most respected stewards in the sport.

• 94-year-old owner Alice Headley Chandler, whose Mill Ridge Farm, founded in 1962 in Lexington, Kentucky, has raised or sold 34 Grade 1 winners, including six in the Breeders’ Cup series.

The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs.

SOCCER

MLS allows players to train at teams’ facilities

Four Major League Soccer teams took the first small step toward returning to play by allowing players to use team training fields for individual workouts.

Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami let players in for vigorously controlled voluntary workouts on the first day they were permitted by the league.

Nashville, Real Salt Lake, LAFC and Houston are among the league’s 26 teams that plan to start Thursday, with more lined up next week.

In Orlando, the entire roster showed up.

