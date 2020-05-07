IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grand Street.

9:23 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Lilac Lane.

10:17 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Green Street.

11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ganneston Drive.

2:53 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Myrtle Street.

3:03 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:17 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of trespassing on Water Street. A full report was not available at press time.

3:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bangor Street.

6:02 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Gage Street.

6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near State Street and Green Street.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

6:51 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Lilac Lane.

7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rainbow Run.

9:28 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Cony Street.

Related Read more cop logs

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Togus Causeway.

Thursday at 1:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Harmony Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., trespassing was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 2:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

5:50 p.m., theft was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., theft was reported on Pit Street.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowman Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., a person was reported missing from Duck Cove Lane.

2:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 9:08 a.m., a person was reported missing from Weed Drive.

1:16 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Wood Frog Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Prescott Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 1:25 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hill Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

6:46 p.m., theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

Thursday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lancey Street.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 8:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Crystal Spring Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quaker Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Alder Street.

Thursday at 8:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on New Sharon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.

9:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

1:30 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:43 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

8:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Yeaton Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:13 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pickerel Point Road.

2:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.

8:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Bassett Road.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 9:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Nason Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., Joseph R. Arbour, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of robbery following a well-being check on Old Winthrop Road.

1:06 p.m., Henry H. Leathers, 51, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument on Union Street.

5:06 p.m., Melevanie Lange, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of obstructing a public way following a well-being check near Leighton Road and Civic Center Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., David Matthew White, 45, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of operating after revocation, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

5:28 p.m., Michael J. Epley, 43, of Monroe, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:50 p.m., Shawn T. Hyatt, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., Justin Boucher, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, driving to endanger and failure to notify of an accident.

10:27 p.m., James Millett, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:22 p.m., Joseph P. Manganella, 38, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence after rescue officials responded to South Belfast Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: