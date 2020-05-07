The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency authorization for the use of human COVID-19 test kits produced by a subsidiary of Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories Inc.
The effectiveness of the test kits was previously validated by the Institut Pasteur of France, the company said Thursday in a news release. The test kits are being produced by Idexx subsidiary Opti Medical Systems of Roswell, Georgia.
The test kits provide results in roughly two to three-and-a-half hours, Idexx said.
“This advancement is a true reflection of our talented global team coming together and leveraging innovation across our organization to bring a diagnostic solution to support COVID-19 testing during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Jay Mazelsky, president and CEO of Idexx, in the release.
Opti Medical Systems specializes in the design and manufacturing of point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine, the company said. It uses advanced diagnostic technologies to develop reliable, cost-effective products that combine accuracy with convenience, ease of use and clinical flexibility.
“The Opti … test has an easy workflow with simple pipetting steps, making high throughput testing easy for medical technologists to perform,” said Dr. Hayley Webber, technical director of molecular diagnostics at NorDx Laboratories of Scarborough, in the release. “This minimizes errors and allows for effortless scalability.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
New jobless claims surge by 16,000 last week as more Mainers become eligible for benefits
-
Business
33 million have sought U.S. unemployment aid since virus hit
-
Business
Idexx-made COVID-19 human test kits get green light from FDA
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Frontier Airlines abandons plan to sell $39 social distancing upgrade
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: New books by Maine naturalists
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.