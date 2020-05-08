IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:52 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Crossing Way.

7:44 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Church Hill Road.

8:32 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.

9:34 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.

10:17 a.m., littering was reported on Bangor Street.

10:25 a.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

10:36 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

11:18 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Lone Indian Trail.

12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

12:57 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:59 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.

1:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

1:11 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.

3:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.

3:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.

3:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gedney Street.

5:12 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Belfast Avenue.

6:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bond Street.

6:37 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

6:52 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:13 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Howe and Stanley streets.

7:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

7:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:32 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

Friday at 4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Court.

5:10 a.m., a homeless check was made on North Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Neck Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., theft was reported on Winn Avenue.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

5:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Hutchins Road.

7:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:30 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Spring Street.

5:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Warren Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.

Friday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

Friday at 1:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

5:56 p.m., theft was reported on Camp Road.

Friday at 1:14 a.m., trespassing was reported on Kimberly Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tory Hill Road.

7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Madrid Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 2:05 p.m., harassment was reported on A Street.

2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

6:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

6:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Leavitt Street.

11:40 a.m., theft was reported on Palmer Road.

1:36 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:53 p.m., threatening was reported on French Street.

5:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Waye Street.

6:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Canaan Road.

7:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Waye Street.

8 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.

Friday at 3:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.

10:26 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Gold Street.

11:34 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

2:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Shores Road.

6:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Street.

11:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.

Friday at 12:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WAYNE, Thursday at 11 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Tucker Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Reynolds Road.

8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Reynolds Road.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

7:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 7:53 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:37 a.m., Ronald Rolle, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:23 p.m., Zachery A. Cray, 32, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft of unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Brunswick Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:59 a.m., John E. Goodale, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

SUMMONSES

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., Michael R. Weeks, 35, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Cousins Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:34 a.m., Dave B. Bragg, 53, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of theft and two charges of violating conditions of release after allegedly shoplifting on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:52 p.m., Dustin Jones, 23, of Cushman Road, was issued a summons on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

