IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:52 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Crossing Way.
7:44 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Church Hill Road.
8:32 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.
9:34 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.
10:17 a.m., littering was reported on Bangor Street.
10:25 a.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.
10:36 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
11:18 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Lone Indian Trail.
12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
12:57 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:59 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.
1:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
1:11 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.
3:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.
3:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.
3:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gedney Street.
5:12 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
5:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Belfast Avenue.
6:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bond Street.
6:37 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
6:52 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:13 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Howe and Stanley streets.
7:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.
7:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
10:32 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
11:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
Friday at 4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Court.
5:10 a.m., a homeless check was made on North Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Neck Road.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., theft was reported on Winn Avenue.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.
5:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Hutchins Road.
7:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.
7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:30 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Spring Street.
5:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Warren Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.
Friday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
IN JAY, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Starks Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tempesta Way.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.
9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
Friday at 1:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
5:56 p.m., theft was reported on Camp Road.
Friday at 1:14 a.m., trespassing was reported on Kimberly Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tory Hill Road.
7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Madrid Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 2:05 p.m., harassment was reported on A Street.
2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
6:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
6:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Leavitt Street.
11:40 a.m., theft was reported on Palmer Road.
1:36 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:53 p.m., threatening was reported on French Street.
5:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Waye Street.
6:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Canaan Road.
7:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Waye Street.
8 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.
Friday at 3:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.
10:26 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Gold Street.
11:34 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
2:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Shores Road.
6:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Street.
11:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.
Friday at 12:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WAYNE, Thursday at 11 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Tucker Road.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Reynolds Road.
8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Reynolds Road.
4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
7:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.
8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 7:53 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:37 a.m., Ronald Rolle, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:23 p.m., Zachery A. Cray, 32, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft of unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Brunswick Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:59 a.m., John E. Goodale, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.
SUMMONSES
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., Michael R. Weeks, 35, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Cousins Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:34 a.m., Dave B. Bragg, 53, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of theft and two charges of violating conditions of release after allegedly shoplifting on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:52 p.m., Dustin Jones, 23, of Cushman Road, was issued a summons on charges of assault and criminal mischief.
