SIDNEY – Elaine Libby Jacques, 65, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, in her home of 37 years surrounded by her family. Her creative spirit was born on March 25, 1955, to Marie and George Libby of Waterville, Maine. Elaine grew up as the middle sister to older brother, Chris Libby and younger brother, Steven Libby. After graduating Waterville High School in 1973, she attended University of Maine at Augusta and received an Associates degree in Liberal Arts. Upon graduating she was employed by C.F. Hathaway in customer service. After a few years there, she worked at Chinet sharing her many skills in numerous departments for 16 years. On November 14, 1981, she married the love of her life, Stewart Jacques, originally from Waterville. The two of them built a beautiful home in Sidney. Then in 1992, their greatest joy came when they adopted their daughter, Sarah. After two years of balancing work and parenthood, Elaine focused all of her energies on being an exceptional homemaker and Mother. She prided herself on raising her daughter to be resourceful and mindful of others. Countless hours volunteering at Sarah’s schools, leading her Girl Scout troop, driving her to sports practices, and always making sure there was a home cooked meal on the table, were ways Elaine showed that her love was “as big as the whole wide world” for Sarah. Her talents and passions of cooking, gardening, and crafting (especially wreath making) will always be remembered. Elaine was a beautiful spirit who was always up for a good laugh and led a life of creativity and hard work.Surviving are her husband, Stewart Jacques of Sidney, daughter, Sarah and her wife Katelyn Jacques of Charlestown, N.H., brother, Chris and his wife Shelia Libby of Sidney, brother, Steven and his wife Patti Libby of Waterville, niece, Janice Libby Nix and husband Sterling Nix and family of Virginia Beach, Va.; nephews, Jeff Libby, Ben Libby, and Nate Libby. Also MANY nieces and nephews in the Jacques family and her beloved cat, Ellen. The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center, Maine Medical Hospice Care, and Francis Begin for their compassionate care towards Elaine. There will be no public visiting hours. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society Waterville Area100 Webb RoadWaterville ME 04901

