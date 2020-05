NEWPORT – William “Woody” Fox Judson died due to complications related to diabetes on May 5, 2020, at a Bangor hospital. He was born November 16, 1956, in Berlin, New Hampshire, the son of William H. and Geraldine M. (Hodgdon) Judson. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at memorial-alternatives.com

