PORTLAND – Kenneth Carl Brown passed on April, 27, 2020, at Maine Medical Hospital due to complications from pancreatitis with his wife, Brenda, by his side. Ken was a kind, big hearted, larger-than-life man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. He was a rare combination of someone who had a passion for life, an unwavering dedication to serving his God and country, an unparalleled devotion to his family and friends, and who couldn’t stand drama.Born at home on March 13, 1953, he believed thirteen to be a lucky number that followed him throughout his life. He served four years in the Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant, and was discharged on December 13, 1976. Shortly after that, he met Brenda while they both lived at addresses beginning with 13. They were married in 1978 and raised their two daughters in Albion. Ken returned to military service in 1983 when he received his commission as an officer from the Maine Military Academy. He served five years with the Maine Army National Guard’s 314th Medical Unit. He later retired from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 309th Combat Support Hospital in Auburn as a major. Ken always provided for his family by working at least two jobs. If he didn’t start as a supervisor within a company, it was not long before he was promoted, as was the case at both Benton Plastics and UPS. He was fair, honest and respected. He started working for New Balance Athletic Shoe on March 13, 1995, and retired on March 13, 2013. While Brenda continued to work, he cooked, cleaned, grocery shopped and took care of all the household chores. When she was able to join him in retirement, they fulfilled a lifelong goal to spend winters on the road. The first year they put in just over 13,000 miles criss-crossing the United States, visiting family and friends. Ken had many interests. For 30 years, he and Brenda served a New Year’s Day brunch for family and friends. Ken would cook eggs to order for all who came. He was light on his feet and loved to dance, which is how he and Brenda met. Many a person has been twirled around the dance floor by Ken Brown and now he is dancing with Jesus. A motorcycle enthusiast, he loved to ride most any newly paved winding road, but more important were those riding along with him. Since retiring, he spent more time with his guitars and a microphone. He shared stories, his sense of humor, and expressions of love through the songs he wrote. If you asked him to play an artist and he did not know, he would learn the song before he saw you the next time. World-renowned for not holding back his opinion, take it or leave it, he had a knack for having the right thing to say (even if it was wildly inappropriate). With a loving family and having achieved many of his lifetime goals, he considered himself, “the most blessed man alive.”Ken was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Buker Robinson, surrogate parents, Harvey and Marge McCaslin. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughters, Nicole and Stephanie Brown, grandson, Parker Brown, his siblings Shirley and Dave Charest, Bill and Betsy, Dick and Lori, and Paul and Julie Brown, Edward and Ruthanne, Carl, Barbara and Dave, Bruce, Colleen and Diddin, Andy and Heather, Rodney McCaslin, and Mike Henry. His mother-in-law, Erma Blakney, sister-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law Tim and wife, Jennifer and Mark and wife Teddi. His special Aunt Ruthie, Uncle Sonny and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ken will be missed by his many brothers from different mothers and special friends Marc and Cyndi Hutchinson, Mike and Sue Picard, Roy and Wendy Melvin, Tim and Joyce Dearborn, and Ron and Deb Mifflin. When we are able to gather again, a celebration of life will be held. In the interim, a funeral procession begins at 1 p.m., on Saturday May 16, 2020, in the parking lot at Lawrence High School. Please raise a glass, smoke a stogie, tell a story, sing a song, and/or say a prayer to honor Ken Brown. Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home; condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page: www.lawrybrothers.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.In lieu of flowers, please give generously to the Travis Mills Foundation: www.travismills.org/about or747 Western AvenueManchester, ME 04351

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous