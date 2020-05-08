LISBON FALLS – Michael Robert Tibbetts, 48, of Lisbon Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the son of Robert Tibbetts and Lois Gordon of Madison. He was born in 1972 in Skowhegan, graduated from Madison High School and the University of Maine.Mike worked as a retail manager at Thriftway in Orono and Macy’s in South Portland. He was a year-round fisherman and liked spending time at camp. His kind heart and welcoming personality made a lasting impression on all he came in contact with. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his father and stepmother.He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Grace and Katie; brother, Brian; mother and stepfather; a sister; and several nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

