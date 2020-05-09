IN ANSON, Saturday at 8:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:22 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Falcon Circle.

9:29 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Robin Court.

10 a.m., a sex offense violation was reported on Lancaster Lane.

10:10 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Western Avenue.

10:26 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

11:19 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Marketplace Drive.

12:19 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:01 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Sadies Way.

1:14 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Howard Street.

1:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cedar Street.

3:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Bridge and Water streets.

6:16 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported at Summer Haven Road and Civic Center Drive.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:33 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Riverside Drive.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

3:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

5:11 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN CHINA, Friday at 10:54 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Burrill Street.

10:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hutchins Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:02 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

11:57 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

6:34 p.m., theft or fraud was reported Wilton Road.

10:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:04 a.m., trespassing was reported on Oak Street.

7:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunset Drive.

9:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 12:06 p.m., a missing person was reported on Blue Road.

4:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maple Street.

11:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 1:44 p.m., mischief was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 9:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.

1:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Family Court.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

10:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

2:08 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on North Avenue.

4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

7 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN SOLON, Friday at 11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

Saturday, 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melody Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a missing person was reported on Oakland Court.

12:23 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

1:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.

1:59 p.m., theft was reported on Park Place.

2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Victoria Drive.

2:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Chesley Drive.

3:17 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

7:30 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Saturday, 12:57 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

3:02 p.m., a missing person was reported on More Acres Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:38 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Abbott Road.

8:15 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clinton Avenue.

9:51 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Augusta Road.

2:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Reynolds Road.

5:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 9:42 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Route 202.

3:47 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Pisgah.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:08 p.m., Cory Paul Toothaker, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, violating conditions of release, operating under the influence of alcohol (no test, 1 prior), operating while license suspended or revoked (operating under the influence) and an arrest warrant following a report of assault on Sparrow Drive.

10:05 p.m., Donald E. Pomelow III, 41, of Thomaston, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (cocaine), and illegal possession of Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Interstate 295.

12:19 a.m., Jamie Lyn LeClair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of a disturbance on Bangor Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:15 p.m., Jane Ford, 54, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of harassment by telephone.

11:17 p.m., Christopher Justin Shulenski, 33, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and domestic violence terrorizing.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:05 p.m., Gwendolynn K. Wellman, 32, of Friendship, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:41 p.m., Austin C. Smith, 18, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

