Attorneys for Gov. Janet Mills have asked a federal judge to deny a lawsuit from an Orrington church over the state’s ban on in-church services.

In a response filed on Friday to the lawsuit filed against Mills by The Calvary Chapel Bangor, Deputy Attorney General Christopher C. Taub said the ban, instituted by Mills on March 15 as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, did not target religious institutions.

“Rather, it applies to all manner of gatherings, including sporting events, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, and festivals,” said Taub. “While the plaintiff claims it should be treated like retail stores, public health officials have determined that, for many reasons, religious services pose a greater risk of infection than the activities that are currently allowed. Indeed, in other states, houses of worship have been linked to significant outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.”

Taub noted in the response that faith-based entities can still deliver services by live-streaming, recording the services on a DVD and delivering it to a parishioner or holding a drive-through service. “In light of all this, the plaintiff is not likely to prevail on the merits,” said Taub.

On Saturday, however, Calvary Chapel Bangor filed an amicus brief supporting its lawsuit noting that two federal courts in Kentucky have sided with churches there in their lawsuits against that state’s ban on in-church services.

“These opinions demonstrate that Governor Mills simply has not and cannot demonstrate that her GATHERING ORDERS withstand constitutional scrutiny,” said the brief, filed by attorneys for Calvary Chapel. “This Court should issue the temporary restraining order requested by Calvary Chapel and restrain the Governor from continuing to violate Calvary Chapel’s constitutional liberties.”

Similar lawsuits have been filed in federal courts in other states, but the results have been mixed.

A federal judge in Illinois denied a similar request for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed a church to host services with 80 people. But a federal judge in Kansas sided with two churches and blocked enforcement of a 10-person limit on in-person attendance at religious services or activities.

As part of Maine’s State of Civil Emergency To Protect Public Health, public gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people and social distancing must be maintained.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an affidavit also filed Friday that the very nature of in-house church services makes it difficult to practice proper social distancing, unlike other public places, such as supermarkets.

“Gatherings in houses of worship, on the other hand, may involve large numbers of individuals in close proximity to one another,” said Shah. “Indeed, in some instances the very purpose of such gatherings is to engage in fellowship and personal interaction. Worship services often involve singing, community prayers, and contact such as hand shaking or food or drink sharing that could pose a public health risk. Additionally, such gatherings may be held in spaces that are small and do not provide adequate ventilation.”

The Calvary Chapel Bangor filed its complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Bangor. The church argued that extending the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people to worship services is a violation of religious freedom protected by the U.S. Constitution. It said businesses were allowed to begin reopening without the same restrictions as churches, and the complaint included photos from over the weekend of crowded parking lots outside Walmart and other stores in Bangor.

“Calvary Chapel respectfully submits that in an effort to uphold her sworn duties, Governor Mills has stepped over a line the Constitution does not permit,” said the complaint. “Because of that, Calvary Chapel brings this action to ensure that this Court safeguards the cherished liberties for which so many have fought and died.”

In a video and in a letter posted earlier in the week on the church’s website, Calvary Chapel Pastor Ken Graves indicated that he planned to defy the governor’s order.

