TOPSHAM — Four-year-old Haley Bradstreet has battled cancer for more than half her young life, but she finally took her last chemotherapy treatment Saturday at her Hanson Street home, where a parade rolled by in celebration.

Her mother, Kelsie Bradstreet, said Haley struggled with the medical treatments and has conquered a lot. Haley was very sick for about six months, including time on life support and multiple bone marrow procedures, surgeries and weekly blood work before doctors diagnosed her with a type of leukemia, or blood cancer, at age 2.

More than two years later, she has finished her spinal taps, intravenous chemotherapy treatments and steroids. She took the last of her pills Saturday afternoon. She’ll still have monthly blood work to check for signs of cancer, but there will be no medication.

Kelsie said it was important to recognize her daughter for reaching the end of her treatment.

“We wanted her to know that we were proud of her and that she was strong and she did it,” she said. “We decided to do a parade for her to show her that everybody was thinking of her and thought she was strong, and how many people she had behind her.”

Topsham police and fire departments joined in the parade. Friends and family members met at Woodside Elementary School nearby to decorate their vehicles with posters and balloons.

The most challenging part of reaching the end of chemo, Bradstreet said, is that Haley’s father couldn’t be there. He works on a ship and hasn’t been home for two weeks, though they’ve included him through video chats as much as possible.

“It has certainly been a struggle,” she said. “You learn to be thankful for the things you do have.”

The Bradstreet family normally would have celebrated with a big barbeque. They had to find another way to recognize the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday, Bradstreet said Haley probably saw more people in the parade than she had in months.

“She greatly enjoyed herself, and I am sure I will hear about it for weeks,” Bradstreet said.

