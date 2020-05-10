IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:23 a.m., complaints about animals were reported on Bridge Street.

8:33 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Northern Avenue.

10:39 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mud Mill Road.

1:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:14 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Chapel Street.

3:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

5:14 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Community Drive.

6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street Place.

9:03 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Malta Street.

11:13 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hartland Road.

1:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.

3:18 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN CORINNA, Saturday at 11:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

Sunday, 8:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

4:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

9:30 p.m., theft was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Westbranch Court.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 12:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Grant Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:33 a.m., sex offenses were reported on King Court.

9:47 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:09 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Silver Street.

1:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse.

1:54 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Crestwood Avenue.

5:43 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street and Armory Road.

6:13 p.m., theft was reported on Victoria Drive.

9:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

11:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Temple Road.

Sunday, 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

Saturday at 9:14 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Pineland Drive.

3:16 p.m., property was recovered on Outer Highland Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:07 p.m., Glenn Jacob Sharpe, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended (1 prior) following a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:21 p.m., Garrison S. Hebert, 23, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:51 p.m., Anthony M. Langille, 51, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation after a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

