SOCCER

The risks involved in resuming the English Premier League were underscored Sunday after a Brighton player contracted the coronavirus as clubs prepare for fresh talks on how they can create safe conditions to play again during the pandemic.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said the club’s COVID-19 case was “a concern,” with players still only training individually at the club. It reinforces how players could potentially spread the coronavirus if the government approves the reintroduction of group training and lifts the shutdown of sports that has been in place since March.

The 20 Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Monday. Even though fans will not be allowed in stadiums, the league’s “Project Restart” faces resistance from clubs who will not approve plans to use neutral venues.

SPAIN: The Spanish league is not changing its plan to resume competing after five players from clubs in the first and second divisions tested positive for COVID-19, with President Javier Tebas saying he hopes the league can restart on June 12.

The league confirmed the positive tests but did not identify the players nor say which teams they play for. The players are all without symptoms but will remain sidelined until they fully recover.

Players from most clubs began individual training sessions on Friday after nearly two months of confinement because of the pandemic.

TENNIS

FRENCH OPEN: The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said.

It was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. It could even start one week later.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension and signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000.

Guhle, 22, has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks. Carrick, 28, has played nine NHL games this season, getting one goal and one assist.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »