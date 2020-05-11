IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:40 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:20 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

12:03 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

12:46 p.m., a violation of conditions of release was reported on Ronnie Road.

2:32 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

4:48 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:42 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:30 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Stone Street.

11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

11:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

11:16 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

11:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bonenfant Roundabout.

Monday at 12:04 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

12:21 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at noon, harassment was reported on McNally Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Preble Street.

Sunday at 10:41 a.m., theft was reported on Mountain Avenue.

2:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Mountain Avenue.

5:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industrial Road.

6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Riverview Street.

4:02 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Peter Path.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

Monday at 7:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

4:51 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

Saturday at 3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

5:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Central Street.

Sunday at 2:42 p.m., a well-being check was made on Autumn Street.

3:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on the Gardiner Randolph Bridge.

7:59 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

10:11 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

Monday at 3:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

7:30 a.m., an executive order violation was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 12:35 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., theft was reported on Athens Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 3:55 p.m., a noise complaint was made on West Road.

Saturday at 1:26 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Ferrin Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 12:42 p.m., a well-being check was made on Red Paint Road.

Saturday at 4:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gilbert Drive.

7:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Red Paint Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Laposa Drive.

Saturday at 9:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 9:52 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:02 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Walker Road.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Road.

IN RICHMOND, May 4 at 8:19 a.m., property was lost on Main Street.

10:06 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:36 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Thorofare Road.

9:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

May 5 at 9:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

9:45 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Plummer Road.

7:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Parks Road.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Port City Lane.

May 6 at 9:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Langdon Road.

10:08 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Gaubert Street.

3:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beedle Road.

May 7 at 12:41 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

3:26 p.m., property was recovered on Brunswick Road.

May 8 at 5:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Carding Machine Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Hubbard Street.

7:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 9:58 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Maple Street.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Kents Hill Road.

6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

Sunday at 8:52 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Plains Road.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 8:53 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made at Harvey’s Park.

1:02 p.m., theft was reported on Mitchell Street.

2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bush Street.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

7:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

7:21 p.m., assault was reported on West Front Street.

8:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:40 p.m., burglary was reported on Main Place.

2:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:30 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

7:09 p.m., theft was reported on Main Place.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Court.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

Monday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spears Corner Road.

2:53 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

10:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Depot Street.

Monday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:35 a.m., Christopher Edwin Nieves, 32, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating a vehicle without a license, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, speeding at more than 30 miles per hour over the limit, trafficking in prison contraband, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs following a motor vehicle stop on State Street.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:25 a.m., William Doniel, 41, of Warren, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:21 p.m., Thomas David Bouchard, 37, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property with priors, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating while license is suspended or revoked with priors.

7:06 p.m., Clarence I. Rider, 63, of Exeter, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

7:16 p.m., Casey M. Rider, 46, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

7:20 p.m., Arlene M. Rider, 63, of Exeter, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

7:24 p.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

7:50 p.m., Marcus Allen Mood, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal trespassing.

Monday at 8:03 a.m., Joshua Lee Graves, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing with priors, obstructing the report of a crime and a probation violation.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:48 p.m., Alisa Carey, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault and refusing to submit.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:41 p.m., Lucas W. Griffin, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Whitten Road.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 7:24 p.m., Benjamin Michael Peterson, 35, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Ferry Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 10:21 p.m., Sarah N. Crane, 41, of Cushing, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:52 a.m., Dale Gordon Daniele, 66, of Kissimmee, Florida, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Old Brunswick Road.

Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Laurie A. Raymond, 34, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 11:50 p.m., Benjamin Franklin Peaslee Jr., 41, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop at Nouria Station.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 11:36 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile from Pittston was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following the report of a property damage accident on Spears Corner Road.

