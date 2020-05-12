IN ANSON, Monday at 9:37 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec Street.
8:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Union Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:39 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.
9:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:58 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Ridge Road.
11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
2:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.
4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:18 p.m., a person was reported missing from Water Street.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Hill Road.
7:20 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.
8:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:55 p.m., theft was reported on Patterson Street.
10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.
10:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.
3:31 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richards Road.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 10:38 a.m., theft was reported on Whitney Street.
Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Milford Avenue.
8:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
IN CHELSEA, Monday at 11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
10:20 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Togus Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Diamond Avenue.
4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Diamond Avenue.
7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
9:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Covell Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.
11:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Philbrick Street.
11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.
4:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
Tuesday at 1:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.
9:03 a.m., vandalism was reported on Perham Street.
9:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Crosby Street.
8:12 p.m., theft was reported on Crosby Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:59 a.m., mischief was reported on Beach Road.
2:05 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Weston Avenue.
8:52 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lily Lane.
Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.
1:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.
4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Launch Drive.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 6:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Quiet Harbor Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Burrill Hill Road.
1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 5:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Oxbow Road.
8:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Kimberly Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Family Circle.
1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Joyce Street.
2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Guyview Drive.
5:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Joyce Street.
5:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.
Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
5:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.
12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.
1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:46 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.
8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.
IN WILTON, Monday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:51 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Abbott Road.
4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.
Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
10:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
11:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Annabessacook Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:19 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
5:48 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant on Water Street. Further information was unavailable by press time.
Tuesday at 2:46 a.m., Kera L. DaSilva, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Water Street.
IN DRESDEN, May 4, Matthew A. Plummer, 37, of Westport Island, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Gardiner Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:22 p.m., Thomas M. Bormet, 36, of Swanville, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, assault and criminal mischief.
7:36 p.m., Bradley Frost, 22, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of aggravated reckless conduct.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:39 p.m., Shaye R. Bormet, 19, of Washington, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the limit following a traffic stop on Florence Street.
8:08 p.m., Christopher P. Lord, 45, of Gardiner was issued a summons on two charges of assault following a report of disorderly conduct on Stanley Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 5:42 p.m., Carla B. Bonenfant, 55, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Goggin’s IGA.
