IN ANSON, Monday at 9:37 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec Street.

8:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:39 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

9:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:58 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Ridge Road.

11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

2:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:18 p.m., a person was reported missing from Water Street.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Hill Road.

7:20 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.

8:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:55 p.m., theft was reported on Patterson Street.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.

10:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

3:31 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richards Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 10:38 a.m., theft was reported on Whitney Street.

Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Milford Avenue.

8:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

10:20 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Togus Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Diamond Avenue.

4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Diamond Avenue.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

9:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Covell Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

11:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Philbrick Street.

11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.

4:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Tuesday at 1:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.

9:03 a.m., vandalism was reported on Perham Street.

9:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Crosby Street.

8:12 p.m., theft was reported on Crosby Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:59 a.m., mischief was reported on Beach Road.

2:05 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Weston Avenue.

8:52 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lily Lane.

Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.

1:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.

4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Launch Drive.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 6:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Quiet Harbor Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 5:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Oxbow Road.

8:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Kimberly Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Family Circle.

1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Joyce Street.

2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Guyview Drive.

5:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Joyce Street.

5:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.

Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:46 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:51 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Abbott Road.

4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

10:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:19 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

5:48 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant on Water Street. Further information was unavailable by press time.

Tuesday at 2:46 a.m., Kera L. DaSilva, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Water Street.

IN DRESDEN, May 4, Matthew A. Plummer, 37, of Westport Island, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Gardiner Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:22 p.m., Thomas M. Bormet, 36, of Swanville, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, assault and criminal mischief.

7:36 p.m., Bradley Frost, 22, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of aggravated reckless conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:39 p.m., Shaye R. Bormet, 19, of Washington, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the limit following a traffic stop on Florence Street.

8:08 p.m., Christopher P. Lord, 45, of Gardiner was issued a summons on two charges of assault following a report of disorderly conduct on Stanley Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 5:42 p.m., Carla B. Bonenfant, 55, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Goggin’s IGA.

