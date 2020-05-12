The Kennebec Historical Society has reached 25% of its 2020 fundraising goal to continue operations for its vital archival and research mission serving the public, according to a news release from Glenn Adams, of the Kennebec Historical Society Development Committee.

As of the end of April, the KHS Moira Fuller Fund had raised a little more than $18,000 toward its $70,000 goal to pay for ongoing operations and expenses to sustain the nonprofit service.

Although in-house research services and public events have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, administrative work and maintenance of the climate-controlled archive to protect thousands of documents and other items stored there must continue. Committee meetings have continued through social media.

“It’s extremely important to the successful continued operation of the Kennebec Historical Society that we reach our fundraising goal,” said KHS President Patsy Crockett, according to the release. “All of us at KHS would appreciate any donation large or small that anyone would be willing to contribute, you do not have to be a member to contribute, we welcome all.”

The campaign accepts funds through its direct mail appeal, P.O. Box 5582, Augusta ME 04332-5582, and at kennebechistorical.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: