Maine charter bus companies will participate in a “rolling rally” in the nation’s capital Wednesday to advocate for financial support as the industry risks collapse.

More than 800 buses from around the country are expected to converge on Washington, D.C., and loop around the National Mall for the morning rally.

The demonstration is meant to raise awareness about the struggling industry, which has been excluded from federal bailouts, said Gregg Isherwood, owner of Custom Coach and Limousine in Gorham.

“There are over 3,000 bus companies in the country, most of which are small, family-owned businesses,” Isherwood said in an email. “They were all shut down in mid-March with no end in sight. With the average cost of a new tour bus over $500,000 and no revenue to pay for them, many of these companies will fail.”

The event was organized by industry groups the American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association.

U.S. bus companies have furloughed more than 90 percent of their workforce in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bus Association said in a statement. Business evaporated as schools and universities closed, team sports seasons were canceled and nonessential travel and tourism were strictly curtailed.

The industry says it has not benefited from federal relief bills. It did not receive industry-specific bailouts provided to Amtrak passenger rail and airlines, said Bus Association CEO Peter Pantuso. Emergency loans such as the Paycheck Protection Program are a poor fit for bus companies that have no idea when they can get passengers back on the road, he added.

“Of the 3,000 bus and motorcoach companies in the United States, 90 percent are small, family-owned business who have had to close their businesses during the COVID-19 crisis,” Pantuso said in a statement. “By having to shut their doors while no one is traveling, nearly 100,000 employees, which include drivers, cleaners, maintenance and repair, administrative and safety personnel, are now without incomes.”

The industry is asking Congress for $10 billion in grants to cover operations and payroll, and another $5 billion in long-term zero-interest loans.

