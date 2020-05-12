WATERVILLE — Most city councilors Tuesday rejected the idea of sending a letter to Gov. Janet Mills offering help on how to allow open more businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, with four of seven councilors saying they wouldn’t sign it.

Mayor Nick Isgro and City Councilor Rick Foss, R-Ward 5, worked on the letter, which says businesses are suffering and some are in danger of closing.

Some councilors said it didn’t make sense to send the letter because Mills had already announced businesses could open May 11 if they follow strict guidelines set forth by the state.

Councilor Meg Smith, D-Ward 3, said Tuesday that she would not sign the letter, noting that the state already is opening up businesses. Councilor Claude Francke, D-Ward 6, agreed. He had said in an email to councilors May 8 that by opening too soon, Waterville residents would be at risk and the council is not qualified to make such decisions. Councilor Flavia Oliveira, D-Ward 2, agreed with Francke and Smith. She said she thinks businesses do need to be open.

“But we need to take the precaution, and I feel the state is doing that,” Oliveira said.

Isgro, however, said some business owners have told him they will not be able to re-open because of the pandemic. While the state is moving in that direction, “there’s been really little” guidance he said. If businesses are going to lose everything, they may as well open, according to Isgro.

“If the big box stores can do it, certainly small businesses can do it,” he said.

Isgro said he wanted to send a signal that the city supports businesses and “we support your right to open if you choose, in a safe manner.”

Councilor Sydney Mayhew, R-Ward 4, agreed, saying “small businesses want to be part of the solution, not the problem.”

But Councilor Mike Morris, D-Ward 1, said a lot of businesses have a green light to open and he didn’t see why the council needed to send a letter unless it disagrees with state guidelines.

“I don’t understand the need for us to send this letter today,” he said. “Two weeks ago — I get it.”

Isgro asked Morris if it was his “understanding that every business can open now.” Morris was contemplating an answer when Isgro said “What about churches? Some of them are just going to start opening — I’ve talked to some of them,” Isgro said.

He commended Foss for drafting the letter.

“I would have made it a lot stronger,” he said.

Council Chairman Erik Thomas, D-Ward 7, said he was going to sign the letter, but he wanted to be clear that that it is not a criticism of Mills. He said he rejects the idea that it’s the governor’s fault that some businesses are closing.

“Unfortunately, we’re a victim of our location and the fact that a lot of people want to come here,” he said of the state.

Thomas said he rejected the notion that the state can just go back to normal, with people pouring into Maine from out of state.

“We open ourselves to no longer having the situation under control,” he said.

Thomas acknowledged the situation is complicated and residents want to see people reaching across the aisle to work together. People need to be talking to each other, he said.

“Frankly, there is no good answer because you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” he said.

Thomas, Mayhew and Foss voted to sign and send the letter; Francke, Smith, Morris and Oliveira voted against it.

City Manager Michael Roy said anyone could, as a private citizen, send such a letter, but not as a council action.

Isgro said he was going to send the letter anyway.

“It’ll go on my office letter head, because I can send whatever I want,” he said.

Before discussion on the matter started, Foss read the proposed letter aloud.

“Our concerns center around our community and its revitalization coupled with the safety of our own citizens,” he said, reading. “We have worked hard to rebuild our city to become a destination of modern manufacturing, arts, entertainment and fine cuisine.”

Waterville had seen significant growth before COVID-19, but now, business owners are at risk of losing everything and not opening again, the letter says. It says councilors and the mayor believe that with a focused approach on safety at the local level, “more of the economic engine can be started without using a one-size-fits-all approach.”

“By focusing on working together to identify best practices in combating the spread of COVID-19 virus, we believe we can open our local economy and stem the tide of closures. We would welcome open dialogue with your team, emphasizing a balanced approach of safety and economic prosperity in order to get hard working Mainers back to work and continue the economic growth we have experienced in Waterville and potentially the entire state.”

Meanwhile, State Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, posted a note on his Facebook page earlier Tuesday about the matter and shared it with the Morning Sentinel. It says cities are encouraged to bring together community and business leaders to discuss steps and solutions that would allow safe reopenings on a timeline that protects public health.

“The Governor laid out a plan to reopen the economy, and she has been clear that the plan will change as the public health situation changes and as we develop new solutions,” White’s post says. “In fact, she already adjusted the plan to allow more businesses to open sooner in the 12 counties where there is not community transmission of COVID-19.”

He said the best way to influence the reopening plan moving forward is to have conversations on the local level and submit comments to the online portal managed by the Department for Economic and Community Development where Mainers can share their ideas. Businesses can also make a case for why they and their industry should be reopened earlier.

“I can also submit ideas through a separate legislator portal,” White said. “We need voices from communities in Maine working together along with medical experts to take safe and strong steps toward protecting our economy and Maine families. The best way to do so is by utilizing the existing infrastructure to provide feedback.”

PUBLIC WORKS BUDGET

In other matters at Tuesday’s council meeting, Roy and Public Works Director Mark Turner presented the proposed public works budget for 2020-21, with Roy saying it represents a $5,000 decrease. One of the biggest reasons for the decrease is that street lights were changed to LED, which is saving the city $150,000 this year. The public works department also is realizing a savings in diesel, gasoline and heating oil.

Turner, who plans to retire in July, said he was pleased to present this budget as his last.

“I want to thank everyone for the support over the years,” he said.

Mayhew praised Turner for his work, saying he has consistently been frugal and financially responsible.

“This city of Waterville is going to miss you very, very much,” Mayhew said. “You’re definitely an asset to this city and I want to commend you for everything you’ve done.”

Turner, in turn, praised his staff at public works.

“They make me look good — probably better than I am,” he said.

Roy said there is one thing about Turner that really stands out: “There’s really no one that out-performs Mark in terms of customer response,” he said. “Mark really does respond very promptly and in a conscientious way.”

Councilors also voted 7-0 to authorize You Know Whose Pub and the Lion’s Den to have outdoor dining on The Concourse.

