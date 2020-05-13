IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.
IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 4:58 p.m., a scam complaint was made on East Ridge Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a well-being check was made on Memorial Bridge.
8:49 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Murray Street.
10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
10:39 a.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.
10:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
11:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Waldo Street.
11:09 a.m., a general disturbance was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:25 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.
11:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Flagg Street Place.
11:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crosby Street.
1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
2:34 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.
3:41 p.m., theft was reported on Bond Street.
4:20 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.
6:03 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Piggery Road.
6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
6:43 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on New England Road.
7:28 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
7:36 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Jewett Drive.
11:52 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
Wednesday at 4:56 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Community Drive.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Easy Street.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., theft was reported at Kennebec Valley Assembly of God on Hallowell Road.
4:48 p.m., a well-being check was made on Plymouth Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 3:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dixon Road.
7:55 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hillcrest Drive.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
2:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 6:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.
2:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.
6:43 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Chestnut Street.
8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Street.
9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Second Street.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vigue Road.
11:45 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Elm Street.
3:01 p.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.
12:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hallowell Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:39 p.m., theft was reported on Pine Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Red Bridge Road.
10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Red Bridge Road.
2:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Red Bridge Road.
3:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Court.
3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
4:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Waye Street.
4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.
6:16 p.m., theft was reported on East River Road.
6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairview Avenue.
7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.
7:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.
10:35 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
11:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
10:37 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Quarry Road.
11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:10 p.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
11:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
Wednesday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 4:12 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., theft was reported on Eaton Court.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Galeville Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., Clarence I. Rider, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and motor vehicle speeding.
7:50 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Anson, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal threatening.
10:38 p.m., Patel Divyesh, 35, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
11:34 p.m., Brian Elic Blodgett, 45, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., Sarai Isabel York-Norton, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
1:27 a.m., Bethany A. Thebarge, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:57 p.m., Carrie McMaster, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on New England Road.
