IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 4:58 p.m., a scam complaint was made on East Ridge Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a well-being check was made on Memorial Bridge.

8:49 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Murray Street.

10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

10:39 a.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

10:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

11:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Waldo Street.

11:09 a.m., a general disturbance was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:25 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

11:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Flagg Street Place.

11:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crosby Street.

1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

2:34 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

3:41 p.m., theft was reported on Bond Street.

4:20 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

6:03 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Piggery Road.

6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

6:43 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on New England Road.

7:28 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:36 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Jewett Drive.

11:52 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

Wednesday at 4:56 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Easy Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., theft was reported at Kennebec Valley Assembly of God on Hallowell Road.

4:48 p.m., a well-being check was made on Plymouth Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 3:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dixon Road.

7:55 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hillcrest Drive.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

2:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 6:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.

2:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.

6:43 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Chestnut Street.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Street.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Second Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vigue Road.

11:45 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Elm Street.

3:01 p.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.

12:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:39 p.m., theft was reported on Pine Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Red Bridge Road.

10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Red Bridge Road.

2:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Red Bridge Road.

3:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Court.

3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Waye Street.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.

6:16 p.m., theft was reported on East River Road.

6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

7:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:35 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

11:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

10:37 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Quarry Road.

11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:10 p.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

11:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 4:12 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., theft was reported on Eaton Court.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Galeville Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., Clarence I. Rider, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and motor vehicle speeding.

7:50 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Anson, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal threatening.

10:38 p.m., Patel Divyesh, 35, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

11:34 p.m., Brian Elic Blodgett, 45, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., Sarai Isabel York-Norton, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

1:27 a.m., Bethany A. Thebarge, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:57 p.m., Carrie McMaster, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on New England Road.

