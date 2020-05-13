Madison Riggs, of Augusta, has been named Capital Area Technical Center’s April Student of the Month, according to a news release from Stephanie Turgeon, student services coordinator at the center.

Riggs is a senior at Cony High School and is enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program at center.

She has enjoyed being in the CNA class and learning new things and meeting new friends, according to the release.

Her instructor, Deborah Belanger-Warnke, said, “While at CATC, Madison established herself as a focused nursing assistant student who displayed key characteristics required in the nursing profession. Her dedication to learning, caring gestures and display of quality clinical skills are just a few of her positive attributes that the nursing profession desires and demands. I have no doubt Madison will be an outstanding CNA and someday, nurse.”

When she is not in school, Riggs likes spending time with friends and family, going to the lake and playing field hockey.

In the fall, she plans to continue her education at Husson University with the career goal of becoming a nurse.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous