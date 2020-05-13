Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-in Theater will begin show films Thursday through Saturday, May 14 through June 14.

When Franklin Savings Bank heard that drive-in theaters would be reopening soon, they knew it was the perfect time to step in, according to a news release from Courtney Austin, projects and marketing coordinator with the Farmington bank.

“We understand that people are anxious and ready to get out of their houses, many of us at the bank are feeling the same way,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of the bank. “We are excited to partner with the Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-in Theater and provide a safe and fun activity for our communities. We will be sponsoring a month’s worth of movies to allow for a large portion of our community members to get outside and enjoy this timeless activity.”

“When it was announced that drive-in’s would be reopening, we knew that the demand would be great. When Franklin Savings said that they wanted to sponsor a show, we were thrilled. When they said they wanted to sponsor the first four weeks, we were more than happy to collaborate on yet another community event with the organization,” John Moore, owner of Narrow Gauge, said during a recent phone conversation.

Narrow Gauge Cinemas will sell tickets online only. There will be a $5 charge to reserve a spot, which will include two large popcorns and a full car of up to six people.

Each week will feature a different film, including both newer releases and classics. In order, these movies are “Call of the Wild,” “Grease,” “Onward” and “Goonies.”

For more information, follow the Facebook pages of Franklin Savings Bank at facebook.com/FranklinSavings/ or Narrow Gauge Cinemas at facebook.com/narrowgaugecinemas/.

