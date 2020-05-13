Spurwink has been named one of seven beneficiaries of this year’s Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay event set for Sunday, Oct. 4. Spurwink will receive a $2,500 donation from the event, according to a news release from Bob Dunfey, volunteer race director.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as a beneficiary this year,” said Eric Meyer, president and CEO of Spurwink, according to the release. “Maine Marathon’s charitable giving has impacted many communities in Maine through the years, and we are thrilled to be able to share this with our clients and communities that we serve. Health and wellness are at the core of what Spurwink does in providing behavioral health services across Maine, and we are grateful to the Maine Marathon for going the distance with us.”

Spurwink has 37 active locations serving children and another 18 serving adults.

The marathon, organized by the Maine Track Club, is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit event, with proceeds going to local Maine charities. Since 1997, the organization has donated more than $5.2 million to charity. More than 50 volunteer race coordinators plan the event during the year and about 900 volunteers deliver the event on race weekend.

