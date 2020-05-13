The St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar, which has been held in Portland since 1925, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will return in 2021, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced in a statement.
The annual street festival brings out generations of people to Federal Street to celebrate the city’s Italian heritage and faith, with food, games and music.
Held each August, it marks the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Feast of St. Rocco. According to the diocese, last year’s festival set a record for profits, which benefit the St. Peter’s building fund.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Central Maine robotics team donating hundreds of face shields to healthcare workers
-
Local & State
More than 200 tested for COVID-19 at Skowhegan nursing home after patient tests positive
-
Local & State
New state boat launch, accessible family fishing area approved for Togus Pond in Augusta
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim
-
Dana Wilde
Dana Wilde: The best of the worst climate change cases
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.