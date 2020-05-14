IN ANSON, Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

9:30 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

Thursday at 6:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Horseback Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

7:29 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:22 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Sunset Avenue.

11:06 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

3:21 p.m., criminal threatening was reported at Western and Shuman avenues.

3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.

3:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

3:53 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:35 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

4:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.

5:01 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Crosby Street.

6:10 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

6:15 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Purinton Avenue.

6:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

7:20 p.m., lost property was reported on Sewall Street.

7:30 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:10 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

8:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

9:17 p.m., a homeless check was made on Cony Street.

9:29 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bond Street.

Thursday at 1:43 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bond Street.

3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Wellman Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Martin Stream Road.

2:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

Thursday at 5:59 a.m., theft was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 3:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10 a.m., an arrest was made after a followup at the Augusta District Court. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.

11:44 a.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

2:37 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chestnut Street.

6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

8:36 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of suspicious activity. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.

Thursday at 7:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Central Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.

11:33 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Richmond Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 6:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

Related Read more cop logs

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

Thursday at 3:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on F Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Guyview Drive.

4:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

6:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.

6:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:46 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Brads Way.

7:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Guyview Drive.

7:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Leavitt Street.

8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:31 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

10:59 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

Thursday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:14 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on The Concourse.

10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Ash Street.

10:53 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Crawford Street.

12:26 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

6:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:14 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corrigan Avenue.

9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Wyman Bog Road.

Thursday at 2:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Loch Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:59 a.m., Meagan Wade, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.

2:34 p.m., Walter Brandon Hawkins, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, with two priors, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

5:28 p.m., Thomas M. Boucher, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.

9:03 p.m., Jessica Lynn Seagrave, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and domestic violence assault with domestic violence priors following a report of a general disturbance on Bangor Street.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 1:46 p.m., Krista Beth Potvin, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., Roger Wayne Bickmore, 30, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a probation hold.

2:28 p.m., Corey Scott Walter, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

5:10 p.m., Dominick Morrison, 19, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

5:53 p.m., Cherie Ann Landry, 44, of Madison, was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5:58 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 59, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10:37 p.m., Cory W. Robbins, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., Brooke Victoria Fritz, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of suspicious activity on Civic Center Drive.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 9:21 p.m., Kathy Ann Laplante, 56, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a citizen assist on Long Acres Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Scott W. Steward, 42, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Hallowell Litchfield Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: