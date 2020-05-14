IN ANSON, Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
9:30 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.
Thursday at 6:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Horseback Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
7:29 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:22 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Sunset Avenue.
11:06 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
3:21 p.m., criminal threatening was reported at Western and Shuman avenues.
3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.
3:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
3:53 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
4:35 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
4:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.
5:01 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Crosby Street.
6:10 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
6:15 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Purinton Avenue.
6:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
7:20 p.m., lost property was reported on Sewall Street.
7:30 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
8:10 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
8:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
9:17 p.m., a homeless check was made on Cony Street.
9:29 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bond Street.
Thursday at 1:43 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bond Street.
3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Wellman Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Martin Stream Road.
2:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.
Thursday at 5:59 a.m., theft was reported on Industrial Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 3:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Hill Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10 a.m., an arrest was made after a followup at the Augusta District Court. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.
11:44 a.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
2:37 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chestnut Street.
6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
8:36 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of suspicious activity. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.
Thursday at 7:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Central Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.
11:33 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Richmond Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 6:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Ward Hill Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.
Thursday at 3:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on F Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Guyview Drive.
4:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.
6:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.
6:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.
6:46 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Brads Way.
7:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Guyview Drive.
7:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Leavitt Street.
8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
8:31 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.
9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.
10:59 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
Thursday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:14 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on The Concourse.
10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Ash Street.
10:53 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Crawford Street.
12:26 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.
12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.
1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
6:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.
IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:14 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Lewiston Road.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corrigan Avenue.
9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Wyman Bog Road.
Thursday at 2:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Loch Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:59 a.m., Meagan Wade, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.
2:34 p.m., Walter Brandon Hawkins, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, with two priors, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
5:28 p.m., Thomas M. Boucher, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.
9:03 p.m., Jessica Lynn Seagrave, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and domestic violence assault with domestic violence priors following a report of a general disturbance on Bangor Street.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 1:46 p.m., Krista Beth Potvin, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., Roger Wayne Bickmore, 30, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a probation hold.
2:28 p.m., Corey Scott Walter, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.
5:10 p.m., Dominick Morrison, 19, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.
5:53 p.m., Cherie Ann Landry, 44, of Madison, was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
5:58 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 59, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
10:37 p.m., Cory W. Robbins, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., Brooke Victoria Fritz, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of suspicious activity on Civic Center Drive.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 9:21 p.m., Kathy Ann Laplante, 56, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a citizen assist on Long Acres Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Scott W. Steward, 42, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Hallowell Litchfield Road.
