The Heart of Maine Community Stories, an online platform for collecting and sharing stories about life in the Heart of Maine region, is a community-based project is a collaboration between Hartland Public Library, Newport Cultural Center, Pittsfield Public Library and Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft, according to a news release from Holly Williams from Pittsfield Public Library.

The focus is on documenting life during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the virus has impacted our communities. Organizers encourage participants to contribute their story — by photo, video, interview, letter, poem — to help document life in central Maine during this pandemic.

Organizers hope this archive will not only preserve this region’s history for future students and community members, but also bring together generations through the act of sharing and listening.

To share a story, visit heartofmaine.omeka.net.

To mail a submission or for more information, email: Thompson Free Library, 186 Main St., Dover-Foxcroft 04426, [email protected]; Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library St., Pittsfield 04967, [email protected]; Newport Cultural Center, 154 Main St., Newport 04953, [email protected]; or Hartland Public Library, 16 Mill St., Hartland 04943, [email protected].

