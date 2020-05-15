WATERVILLE — Alfond Youth & Community Center is offering healthy outside workouts such as outdoor fitness and cycle fit classes, according to a news release from the center.

Outdoor Fitness Classes, high intensity interval training, is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Cycle Fit Outdoors will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Classes will be limited to 10 people or less, as well as 1:1 personal training.

SAFETY FIRST

The center has implemented measures to prioritize a safe environment for members and staff that coincide with local, federal and state of Maine prevention guidelines.

As members are carefully welcomed back, the way everyone interacts will be different, but the wellness goals of the AYCC remain the same: to provide programs and services that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

SAFETY PROCEDURES

• Social distancing workout stations: Each single member workout station maintains a minimum of 6-feet distance from all others.

• Please follow all signage and visual cues as reminders for social distancing.

• Health checks/temperature testing will be administered before participating.

• Please arrive 15 minutes before workout begins. Any staff or member with a fever of 100 or higher will be asked to leave and not return until fever-free.

• Waiver: Members will be required to sign an updated membership waiver including language specific to COVID-19.

• Active aging adult members will be offered separate class times.

• Face coverings are required for members and staff, especially when a minimum safe distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

• Disinfectant spray will be provided at each workout station for members to wipe down equipment before and after use; hand sanitizer also will be available.

• Staff will disinfect equipment before and after every class.

• Gear: Members must bring your own water bottles and workout towels.

• 60-minute classes.

REGISTRATION

To register, call the Welcome Center at 873-0684 to secure a spot 24 hours before class start time.

MEMBER CANCELATIONS

Those who cannot attend a class should call the Welcome Center at 873-0684 at least two hours before class start time; space is limited so please be respectful of others.

CENTER CANCELATIONS

Classes will be held weather permitting. If canceled, Welcome Center staff will call; please share phone number when registering for a class.

Additional classes will be listed at clubaycc.org as they become available.

