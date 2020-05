IN ATHENS, Friday at 12:32 a.m., loud noise was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:33 a.m., a stray cat was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

9:08 a.m., harassment was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

9:10 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Crossing Way.

9:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:04 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:57 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

11:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:50 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

12:32 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Route 3.

1:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

1:54 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Littlefield Street.

2:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bond Street.

4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

6:25 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Bangor Street ad Quimby Street.

7:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Brookside Avenue.

8 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported disturbance on Noyes Court. A full report was not available at press time.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

Friday at 12:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 4:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Hanscom Road.

IN BURNHAM, Thursday at 4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

8:11 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:36 a.m., noise was reported on Winn Avenue.

9:09 a.m., a burglary was reported on Railroad Street.

2:24 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bangor Road.

8:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported near Tardiff and River roads.

Friday at 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Roderick Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 7:03 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Cross Town Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Thursday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on West Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Terrace.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:54 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Narrow Gauge Square.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Heights Road.

9:41 p.m., a missing person was reported on Sunset Drive.

IN GARDINER, 10:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

11:17 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.

12:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Alexandria Drive.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Friday at 6:07 a.m., an animal problem was reported on High Holborn Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 6:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Second Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 11:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Birch Road.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 11:26 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:46 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 2:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

3:43 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Starks Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 1:43 p.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:38 p.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 3:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:06 a.m., noise was reported on High Street.

3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

4:11 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heron Cove.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 1:06 p.m., a caller from Oxbow Road reported a case involving negotiation of a worthless instrument.

9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gale Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:49 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on A Street.

5:16 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

Friday at 2:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottage Street.

3:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 4:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 126.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 10:16 p.m., a caller from Quimby Pond Road reported a person was missing.

Friday at 5:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Bog Island.

IN ROME, Thursday at 5:24 p.m., noise was reported on Mountain Drive.

5:22 p.m., a caller from Mountain Drive reported hearing shots fired.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Todds Corner Road.

5:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Papoose Lane.

7:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Dexter Road.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Devils Head Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 2:50 a.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Big Bird Street.

7:34 a.m., a person from Waterville Road reported a case involving negotiation of a worthless instrument.

3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Dawes Street.

5:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Street.

6:15 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Fairview Avenue.

6:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

9:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 4:27 a.m., a burglary was reported on Waterville Road.

IN TEMPLE, Friday at 9:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Varnum Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:39 p.m., a violation of bail conditions was reported on Butler Court.

3:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

5:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kimball Street.

6:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Court.

7:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Place.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Elm Plaza.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 12:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

1:19 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported assault on Lewiston Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:24 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Fernald Street.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road.

Friday at 2:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Robinhood Drive.

2:51 p.m., fraud was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:26 p.m., Melevanie Lange, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of obstructing a public way. Also at 2:05 p.m. Lange was arrested on two charges of obstructing a public way.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:47 a.m., Kaleigh A Beaucage, 22, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Maine Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., David Matthew White, 45, of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and operating after suspension.

10:27 p.m., Caleb J. Mcfarlin, 23, of Wales, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating under the influence and assault on an officer.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., Savannah Hannah, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:54 p.m., David E. Lamontagne, Jr., 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a traffic stop on Leighton Road.

5:47 p.m., Bruce H. Seagren, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

10:20 p.m., Michael C. Pierce, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating a condition of release.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 1:43 p.m., Jason Erving, 37, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Water Street.

