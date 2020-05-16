Bangor police are investigating a shooting Friday night that they say involved people in two cars.
Police offers responded to reports of gunfire at York and Essex streets shortly after 7:30 p.m. and determined that “several gunshots” had been fired, according to a news release.
Police believe that occupants of two vehicles – both four-door sedans – were involved. Both cars – one white and the other dark-colored – left the scene before police arrived.
Police believe the people involved know one another and said they have no evidence that would suggest an ongoing danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Dustin Dow at [email protected] or by calling 947-7384 ext. 5723. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the same number and selecting option 3.
