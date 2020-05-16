Kennebec Savings Bank President & CEO Andrew Silsby has announced that the bank’s 2020 Catalyst Grant program will be designated to support local nonprofits experiencing financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Amanda Cooley, community engagement director at the Augusta-based bank.

Instead of providing grants to fund new initiatives as it has in past years, the program will award three one-time $10,000 grants through a streamlined, expedited application process.

“We know that for many nonprofits in our service area, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged their ability to carry out their core mission, let alone begin new projects,” said Silsby. “By shifting our focus in this manner, we are providing assistance to our nonprofit community partners how and when they need it most.”

Applications are available on the Kennebec Savings Bank website and are due Friday, May 22. A committee composed of nine employees from different areas of the bank will choose the organizations that will receive the grants through a competitive application process.

For more information, contact Cooley at [email protected] or 207-707-5892.

Athletic trainer for Mt. Blue High School Heather Mitchell earns master’s degree

Susan Loughrey, director of physical rehabilitation and sports medicine at Franklin Memorial Hospital, has announced that Heather Mitchell, MS, ATC/L, CES, CSS, ITAT, has completed a Master of Science degree in exercise science and health promotion with a dual concentration in performance enhancement and injury prevention/rehabilitation science from California University of Pennsylvania, according to a news release from Jill Gray, communications, marketing and fund development director at the hospital.

Within the concentration, Mitchell has been additionally awarded three certifications including: Performance Enhancement Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist and Certified Speed Specialist 1.

Mitchell has worked at Mt. Blue High School for the past two years as the athletic trainer, providing athletic training services for their athletes. In addition, Mitchell works collaboratively with a physical therapist and Dr. Thomas Pulling in a weekly sports medicine clinic at Franklin Health Orthopedics.

On May 8 after a week of activities in coordination with nurses’ week, nursing leaders and peers recognized seven Franklin Memorial Hospital nursing and direct care professionals who demonstrate exceptional clinical practice and professionalism, through the organization’s ninth annual Nursing and Direct Care Professionals Excellence Awards.

Five nurses were named as award recipients: Bonnie Gasper, RN, Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice, for innovation; Mary Sennett, RN, Med/Surgical Unit, for patient-centered care; Pamela Hadley, RN, Infection Prevention, for integrity; Deb Brinkman, RN, Maternal & Child Health, for excellence; and Jaime Roberts, RN, Operating Room, for ownership. Ashley Noyes, ambulatory and cupid credentialed trainer, for innovation; and Hannah Cousins, CNA, for patient-centered care, were named recipients of the direct care professional awards.

“These nurses and direct care professionals have demonstrated exceptional nursing, clinical practice and professionalism while demonstrating our core values,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “The awards we presented recognize all of these outstanding individuals and their outstanding commitment to promoting optimal patient outcomes and a healthy work environment.”

Jennifer Stevens, education program coordinator, and Darren Roundy, PT, Physical Rehab, were declared honorary nurses for the immeasurable support they both give unselfishly to nursing staff.

National Cancer Institute renews Jackson Laboratory’s cancer center designation

The Jackson Laboratory has announced that the National Cancer Institute has renewed JAX’s prestigious Cancer Center Support Grant again .

As one of only seven basic research centers with this distinction in the U.S., and the only NCI-designated Center headquartered in Maine, JAX was recognized for its focus on advancing precision oncology through basic research discoveries with the goal of translational and clinical impact, according to a news release from Grace Scott of Jackson Laboratory.

The Jackson Laboratory Cancer Center’s research program, Genetic Models for Precision Cancer Medicine, unites the nonprofit’s resources in cancer model development, computational sciences, genetic engineering, phenotyping, as well as genome and single-cell technologies, to provide comprehensive support for a wide range of cancer research.

Two Kennebec County nonprofits receive $1,050 in grants from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation in Portland has announced that two Maine nonprofit organizations were awarded a total of $1,050 from the foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. The organizations receiving funds are:

• Alfond Youth and Community Center ($550)

• Kennebec Valley Humane Society ($500)

To commemorate those Harvard Pilgrim members who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, Harvard Pilgrim and the foundation created the program. This program allows each Harvard Pilgrim employee to award a $500 grant, completely funded by the foundation, to the local charity of his or her choice each calendar year.

Since its inception in 1980, the foundation has awarded $155 million in funds and resources throughout the four states. For more information, visit harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous