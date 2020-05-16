IN ANSON, Friday at 1:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

8 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

8:10 a.m., theft was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:44 a.m., an animal problem was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

10:46 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Monroe Street.

10:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:54 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Community Drive.

1:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.

3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

4:07 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stone Street.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:31 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.

2:38 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.

4:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

6:36 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:18 a.m., theft was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:34 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.

6:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brown Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 5:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 2:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Reeds Mill Road.

Saturday at 8:59 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:19 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 5:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Bog Island.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beauford Street.

3:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 2:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 11:08 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Village Road.

12:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Village Road.

IN STARKS, Friday at 6:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN TEMPLE, Friday at 9:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Varnum Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lawrence Street.

4:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.

7:11 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:30 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Bassett Road.

12:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Cushman Road.

10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Reynolds Road.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Turtle Run Road.

11:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:01 a.m., Joseph H. Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of obstructing a public way following a reported traffic hazard on Western Avenue.

3:50 p.m., Melevanie Lange, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of obstructing a public way and violating a condition of release following a reported traffic hazard on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:44 p.m., Francis R. Cahill, 70, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

Saturday at 3:14 a.m., Shane F. Brooks, 29, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:41 p.m., Wendy M. Bradford, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Stone Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:06 p.m., Emmet R. Helrich, 39, of Knox, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child following a welfare check on Elm Plaza.

