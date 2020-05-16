IN ANSON, Friday at 1:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Western Avenue and Crossing Way.
8 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
8:10 a.m., theft was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
9:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
9:44 a.m., an animal problem was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
10:46 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Monroe Street.
10:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.
12:54 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Community Drive.
1:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.
3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.
3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.
4:07 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stone Street.
11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
Saturday at 12:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:31 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.
2:38 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
4:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Nichols Hill Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Baker Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
6:36 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 7:18 a.m., theft was reported on Osborne Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
5:34 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.
6:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brown Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 5:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 2:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Reeds Mill Road.
Saturday at 8:59 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:19 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 5:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Bog Island.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beauford Street.
3:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
Saturday at 2:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 11:08 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Village Road.
12:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Village Road.
IN STARKS, Friday at 6:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Brookside Drive.
IN TEMPLE, Friday at 9:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Varnum Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lawrence Street.
4:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.
6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.
7:11 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:30 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Friday at 2:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Bassett Road.
12:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Cushman Road.
10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Reynolds Road.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Turtle Run Road.
11:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Annabessacook Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:01 a.m., Joseph H. Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of obstructing a public way following a reported traffic hazard on Western Avenue.
3:50 p.m., Melevanie Lange, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of obstructing a public way and violating a condition of release following a reported traffic hazard on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:44 p.m., Francis R. Cahill, 70, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.
Saturday at 3:14 a.m., Shane F. Brooks, 29, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:41 p.m., Wendy M. Bradford, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Stone Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:06 p.m., Emmet R. Helrich, 39, of Knox, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child following a welfare check on Elm Plaza.
