Madison Area Memorial High School has announced its top 10 seniors for the class of 2020, listed alphabetically, according to a news release from Taylor Pelkey, administrative assistant to Guidance.

Katrina Barney Photo by Sharon K. Surman

Katrina Barney is the daughter of Anna Zabrock, of Madison, and Jody Barney, of Sidney.

She plans to attend University of New England to major in medical biology — pre-med track.

Shelby Belanger Photo courtesy of Madison Area Memorial High School

Shelby Belanger, salutatorian, is the daughter of Lindsay Cool, of Madison, and Peter Belanger, of Madison.

She plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono for chemical engineering.

Olivia Clough Susan Costa Photography

Olivia Clough is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Clough, of Madison.

She plans to attend Kennebec Valley Community College for health sciences — nursing.

Emily Edgerly Photo by Sharon K. Surman

Emily Edgerly isi the daughter of Michael and Nicole Edgerly, of Madison.

She plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono for communication sciences/speech disorders.

Grace Linkletter Photo by Sharon K. Surman

Grace Linkletter is the daughter of Matthew and Bethany Linkletter, of Athens.

She plans to attend Aveda Institute for cosmetology.

Lucy Perkins Photo by Leah Donoghue

Lucy Perkins, valedictorian, is the daughter of William and Sandra Perkins, of Madison.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington for elementary education and music.

Luke Perkins Photo by Leah Donoghue

Luke Perkins is the son of William and Sandra Perkins, of Madison.

He plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono for parks, recreation and tourism/forestry.

Isabella Petrey Photo courtesy of Madison Area Memorial High School

Isabella Petrey is the daughter of Roy and stepmom Kimberlee Petrey, of Madison.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study secondary education with a concentration in social sciences.

Skyelar Pollis Chris Bolduc Photography

Skyelar Pollis is the daughter of James Pollis, of Madison, and Kristy Hilton, of Mercer.

She plans to attend Thomas College for sports management with a concentration in marketing.

Kathryn Worthen Photo by Sharon K. Surman

Kathryn Worthen is the daughter of Vernon and Cindy Worthen, of Mercer.

She plans to attend Kennebec Valley Community College for liberal studies/general education.

