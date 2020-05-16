AUBURN — Four Clover Healthcare staff members and a resident have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, Clover Healthcare wrote on its Facebook page that one of its nursing staff members at the facility’s Kerry Unit, who had last worked on May 10, tested positive for the coronavirus.
She had a headache, body aches and a dry mouth, according to the post by Clover Healthcare.
All members and residents on the Kerry Unit were swabbed and tested shortly after.
Two days later, Clover Healthcare wrote that a second staff member who worked in the facility’s Dublin unit tested positive for COVID-19.
All members of that unit were swabbed and tested, according to Clover Healthcare.
On Saturday morning, Clover Healthcare wrote that a fourth staff member showing no symptoms tested positive, along with a resident at the facility.
After the most recent positive tests, Clover Healthcare wrote that the Maine Center for Disease Control “gave us the green light to take the proactive step to test the entire Clover community – approximately 500 individuals.”
Nurses from Androscoggin Home Health will assist Clover Healthcare in administering tests, according to the Facebook post.
Clover will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Monday to update family members of residents on the situation, according to the post.
Efforts to reach Clover administrators Saturday evening were unsuccessful.
