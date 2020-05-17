IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Sewall Street.

10:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.

12:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brooklawn Avenue.

1:04 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Water Street.

1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

2:19 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Hospital Street.

2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Stewart Lane.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:49 p.m., at least two people were arrested or issued summonses following a reported theft on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.

6:16 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop near Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.

6:30 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Summer Haven Road.

6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:29 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Eastern Avenue.

8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street Place.

8:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

9:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Patterson Street.

11:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

5:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:27 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., a car theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 7:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

7:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Road.

Sunday at 8:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Plouffe Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Baseball Field.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

Sunday at 12:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Route 202.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 8:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Bailey Street.

4:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beauford Street.

10:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Turner Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

6:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Streeet.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sterling Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

Sunday at 8:54 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

Sunday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Terrace.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

10:57p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:42 a.m., Jeremy Leclair, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on Bridge Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:19 p.m., Christopher Lee Brown, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 1:35 a.m., Josh Pitcher, 46, of Starks, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

