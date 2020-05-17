IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Sewall Street.
10:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
12:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.
12:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brooklawn Avenue.
1:04 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Water Street.
1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.
2:19 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Hospital Street.
2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Stewart Lane.
3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:49 p.m., at least two people were arrested or issued summonses following a reported theft on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.
6:16 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop near Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.
6:30 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Summer Haven Road.
6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:29 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Eastern Avenue.
8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street Place.
8:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
9:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Patterson Street.
11:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
2:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
5:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:27 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., a car theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 7:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leavitt Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
7:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Road.
Sunday at 8:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Plouffe Road.
IN JAY, Saturday at 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Baseball Field.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.
Sunday at 12:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Route 202.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 8:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Bailey Street.
4:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beauford Street.
10:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Turner Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.
6:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Streeet.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sterling Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.
Sunday at 8:54 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.
7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
Sunday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Terrace.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Winthrop Center Road.
10:57p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:42 a.m., Jeremy Leclair, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on Bridge Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:19 p.m., Christopher Lee Brown, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 1:35 a.m., Josh Pitcher, 46, of Starks, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.
