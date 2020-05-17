In 2014 Oakland resident Jean Ponitz started planting flowers in traffic islands in the downtown that attracted others to form a volunteer committee to keep the effort to beautify the town a perennial project. In the pandemic year of 2020, Ponitz and the committee are still at it.
“The flowers are a very big part of our town,” she said in a phone message. “The tulips are in bloom and blooming. Probably one more week in full bloom.”
She suggested a photo was in order. Photographer Rich Abrahamson agreed, but thought more than one was necessary to show the work that goes into the effort and the view from the flowers’ perspective.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Coastal campgrounds suffer shortened season due to pandemic
-
Local & State
Cony’s Chizzle Wizzle variety show will go on, virtually
-
Nation & World
U.S., European leaders weigh reopening risks without a vaccine
-
Local & State
Investigators seek help locating Augusta arson suspect
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine May 17 police log
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.