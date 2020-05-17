FOOTBALL

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a party at a home in Miramar, Florida.

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. He is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident.

Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. He posted a $100,000 bond.

Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. The players’ lawyers say they have witnesses who will clear them.

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, introduced five affidavits from what he said are the four victims mentioned in the arrest warrants and an independent witness that he said are “completely recanting what they said to the police back on Wednesday.”

Broward County assistant state attorney Aaron Passy called the affidavits “suspect” and argued that they should not have been admissible in a bond hearing. He said the state had not received any different testimony from victims or witnesses.

• Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement.

Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a handgun while committing a crime, and Slack said Oliver faces a misdemeanor charge for having the weapon.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 2-0 in its first game in more than two months as the German soccer league’s restart continues.

Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty kick and Benjamin Pavard scored on a header as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020 and restored a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

ENGLAND: After watching the Bundesliga resume, Premier League clubs will try on Monday to agree to protocols to allow a return to training during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams have already started checking players and coaches for the coronavirus, with a total of 1,600 weekly tests anticipated across the 20 clubs in England’s top division.

SPAIN: All Spanish league clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions remaining in place in parts of Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has told clubs that all players can start small group sessions regardless of the lockdown phase in their regions. Players had only been allowed to train individually until now.

GOLF

KOREAN LPGA: Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke in Seoul, South Korea.

Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271. Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71) tied for second.

– News service report

