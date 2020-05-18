Seth Berry, Maine House District 55’s Democratic representative, rightfully called out Gov. Paul LePage a few years back when he blocked constituents on social media. I am his constituent and Rep. Berry blocked me after I called him out on his April 3 post for his condemnation when the Navy fired Captain Crozier, accusing him of violating his chain of command, violated operational security, and indirectly giving succor to our strategic enemies in the Pacific.
In suppressing my comment, be I right or wrong, Rep. Berry deprived not only myself but all his constituents who rely on his page the opportunity to weigh different views. Rep. Berry’s page is a public forum for all his constituents, not his personal garden where he can rubber-stamp obsequious followers or those who mindlessly follow a party line. When he deleted my and another’s post, he undermined the 1st Amendment and the Maine Freedom of Access law.
I am but one of several constituents he has barred from this public forum as he discloses that he’s an elected official who cannot take criticism, and whose views will not stand in the free marketplace of ideas.
Our district deserves a representative who represents all of us, who is neither a hypocrite nor a dogmatist, who doesn’t apply unfair double standards, and who does not exercise his power shamelessly and selectively to deny any of us our constitutional rights.
Craig Caffrey
Bowdoinham
