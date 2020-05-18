Bristol Seafood is closing its processing plant on the Portland Fish Pier after tests confirmed some workers have COVID-19, the company announced.

Bristol’s announcement did not say how many people tested positive for the virus and what jobs they perform at the plant, which processes seafood such as fish and scallops.

The plant will be closed voluntarily to conduct a thorough cleaning and test all employees, it said.

“We are proactively communicating with the Maine (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and meeting or exceeding their recommendations. We plan to reopen later this week with team members who have verified negative results,” President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Handy said in a news release.

This story will be updated.

