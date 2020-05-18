IN ANSON, Monday at 8:28 a.m., trespassing was reported on Starks Road.
IN ALBION, Sunday at 1:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Quimby Road.
IN ATHENS, Sunday at 11:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eaton Corner Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Route 3 West and Cushnoc Crossing.
8:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
12:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
12:22 p.m., a loose dog was reported on King Street.
12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
1:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Spring Street.
1:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.
1:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Patrick Street.
3:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.
6:05 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bridge Street.
6:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
7:52 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Chapel Street.
9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Monroe Street and Oxford Street.
9:06 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Middle Street and Oxford Street.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.
9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
9:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.
11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
Monday at 3:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 10:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.
Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mill Stream Drive.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 12:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Road.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 6:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on 36th Fire Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tardiff Road.
IN CORINNA, Sunday at 12:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bray Avenue.
Monday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.
Monday at 7:01 a.m., a late report of assault was made on Livermore Falls Road.
IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Asa Hutchinson Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:25 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.
5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mechanic Street.
10:28 p.m., noise was reported on Pray Street.
10:47 p.m., noise was reported on Marston Road.
Sunday at 7:23 a.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
9:23 a.m. a drug incident was reported on Capen Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 9:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richmond Road.
Saturday at 3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Lewiston Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 4:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.
8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Foye Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 6:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.
9:39 a.m., noise was reported on Sanborn Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 7:03 p.m., theft was reported on Oosoola Street.
9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Red Barn Road.
Monday at 8:21 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Maple Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:10 p.m., assault was reported on Harrison Street.
Monday at 8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN READFIELD, Sunday at 1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN RICHMOND, Monday, May 11 at 3:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday, May 12 at 6:41 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Kimball Street.
3:31 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., assault was reported on Plummer Road.
4:56 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Kimball Street.
7:30 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 11:31 p.m., a family fight was reported on Front Street.
Sunday at 1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Toothaker Road.
1:58 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.
8:55 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 7:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Heidi Boulevard.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 3:45 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:22 a.m., a missing person was reported on Front Street.
11:43 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:09 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ticonic Street.
9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.
11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 1:41 p.m., noise was reported on Hemlock Lane.
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 12:18 p.m., a runaway was reported on Duck Cove Road.
5:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Valley Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:54 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 12:53 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Ridge Road.
8:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:38 p.m., Ian Isler, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and violating a condition of release following a motor vehicle accident near Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 6:49 p.m., Jason M. Taylor, 43, of Camden, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 11:47 p.m., Kellie J. Koniak, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 1:19 a.m., Michael Dulany, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported assault on Lewiston Road.
SUMMONS
IN READFIELD, Monday at 4:57 a.m., John C. McCain, 56, of Fayette, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates on Main Street.
