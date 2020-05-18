IN ANSON, Monday at 8:28 a.m., trespassing was reported on Starks Road.

IN ALBION, Sunday at 1:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Quimby Road.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 11:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eaton Corner Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Route 3 West and Cushnoc Crossing.

8:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

12:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

12:22 p.m., a loose dog was reported on King Street.

12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Spring Street.

1:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

1:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Patrick Street.

3:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.

6:05 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bridge Street.

6:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:52 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Chapel Street.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Monroe Street and Oxford Street.

9:06 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Middle Street and Oxford Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

9:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.

11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Monday at 3:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 10:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.

Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mill Stream Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 12:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 6:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on 36th Fire Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN CORINNA, Sunday at 12:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bray Avenue.

Monday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.

Monday at 7:01 a.m., a late report of assault was made on Livermore Falls Road.

IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Asa Hutchinson Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:25 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mechanic Street.

10:28 p.m., noise was reported on Pray Street.

10:47 p.m., noise was reported on Marston Road.

Sunday at 7:23 a.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

9:23 a.m. a drug incident was reported on Capen Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 9:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richmond Road.

Saturday at 3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 4:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Foye Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 6:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.

9:39 a.m., noise was reported on Sanborn Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 7:03 p.m., theft was reported on Oosoola Street.

9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Red Barn Road.

Monday at 8:21 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:10 p.m., assault was reported on Harrison Street.

Monday at 8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Sunday at 1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, May 11 at 3:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday, May 12 at 6:41 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Kimball Street.

3:31 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., assault was reported on Plummer Road.

4:56 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Kimball Street.

7:30 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 11:31 p.m., a family fight was reported on Front Street.

Sunday at 1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Toothaker Road.

1:58 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

8:55 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 7:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Heidi Boulevard.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 3:45 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:22 a.m., a missing person was reported on Front Street.

11:43 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:09 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ticonic Street.

9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 1:41 p.m., noise was reported on Hemlock Lane.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 12:18 p.m., a runaway was reported on Duck Cove Road.

5:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Valley Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:54 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 12:53 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Ridge Road.

8:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:38 p.m., Ian Isler, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and violating a condition of release following a motor vehicle accident near Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 6:49 p.m., Jason M. Taylor, 43, of Camden, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 11:47 p.m., Kellie J. Koniak, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 1:19 a.m., Michael Dulany, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported assault on Lewiston Road.

SUMMONS

IN READFIELD, Monday at 4:57 a.m., John C. McCain, 56, of Fayette, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates on Main Street.

