LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man was charged late Sunday in a car crash that knocked out power and closed Route 133/Park Street for hours on May 12.

Lucas Fisher, 36, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of heroin, police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

Police said last week that the driver fled the scene after the car crossed the centerline, left the road, went airborne and between a guy wire and a utility pole at about 6:45 p.m. The pole was snapped, downing the utility wires. Steward said previously that illegal drugs were found in the car.

The 2010 Nissan Altima involved is owned by Jacqueline Lemieux of Jay who was not in it when the crash occurred, police said.

Livermore Falls police officer Troy Reed, accompanied by a Jay officer, found Fisher in Jay late Sunday night and issued the summons.

Convictions for habitual offender and unlawful heroin possession are each punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

