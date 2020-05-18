JAY — A Livermore Falls man was charged late Sunday in connection to a May 12 car crash on 133/Park Street in Livermore Falls that knocked out power and closed the road for hours.

Lucas Fisher, 36, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of heroin by Livermore Falls officer Troy Reed, Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

Reed who was accompanied by a Jay officer located Fisher in Jay after it was reported at about 11 p.m. that he was in the area.

Fisher is accused of fleeing the scene after the car he was allegedly driving crossed the centerline, left the roadway, went airborne and went between a guy wire and a utility pole at about 6:45 p.m. May 12. The pole was snapped in the process and the utility wires came down. Steward said previously illegal drugs were found in the car.

The 2010 Nissan Altima is owned by Jacqueline Lemieux of Jay who was not in it when the crash occurred.

A conviction on either habitual offender and heroin charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

