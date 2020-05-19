AUBURN — Twenty-one people at Clover Health Care on Minot Avenue have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a series of Facebook posts beginning last week, Clover Health Care announced that four staff members and a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the third positive test Saturday, Quinlan contacted the Maine CDC, which gave Clover “the green light to take the proactive step to test the entire Clover community,” according to its Facebook page.

According to a post on Clover’s Facebook page, the test results, which came back Tuesday evening, showed that a total of 17 employees and four residents tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the people who tested positive have shown any symptoms, except for the initial employee who tested positive, according to Clover Health Care.

There are still 30 people who have yet to be tested at Clover, due to scheduling conflicts or employees being on vacation.

Clover, which has set up a COVID unit for infected residents, wrote on Facebook that the facility’s medical director has “reached out to the families who have been affected and will be moving them to the COVID unit, which we have expanded from four private rooms to nine private rooms, off our Belfast skilled unit.”

According to Clover’s Facebook post Tuesday evening, the facility will “retest everyone in the Clover community in the coming weeks to make sure we don’t have an asymptomatic case who could be inadvertently spreading this silent virus.”

Clover Health Care will host another family conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Clover, which takes temperature readings and asks its staff a series of questions every day since March, discovered it might have a problem Monday, May 11, when one of its nurses reported she was having coronavirus-like symptoms the day after her evening shift. She was tested May 12 and received the positive results Thursday.

That day, they tested 70 individuals on the Kerry unit — all residents and staff who had worked on that unit.

The resident who tested positive Saturday lives in a different unit in a private room. Since all staff and residents are required to wear masks and all staff must wear gloves, its is uncertain how the resident came into contact with the virus.

