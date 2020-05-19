IN ANSON, Monday at 6:51 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:50 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.
6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
7:30 a.m., a well-being check was made at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.
7:50 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Community Drive.
8:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.
9:30 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Gage Street.
10:30 a.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.
11:06 a.m., fraud was reported on Xavier Loop.
12:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.
12:47 p.m., needles were recovered on Prospect Street.
1:05 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
1:26 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Myrtle Street.
2:51 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Swan Street.
2:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
3:27 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.
5:15 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Gilman Street.
6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gaywalk Street.
7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
8:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
9:04 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.
10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 4:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
IN BENTON, Monday at 10:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hanscom Road.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:35 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CHINA, Monday at 2:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Vassalboro Road.
5:14 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Pamador Drive.
1:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on I-95.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.
5:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennebec Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:20 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
IN FAYETTE, Monday at 10:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Fayette Central School on Main Street.
12:26 p.m., sex offenses were reported.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:26 a.m., an animal complaint was made on High Holborn Street.
3:12 p.m., a person was reported missing on Fairview Avenue.
3:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
4:15 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Ash Street.
11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 8 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Winthrop Street and Katherine Drive.
5:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Road.
Tuesday at 1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hope Drive.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 5:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bemis Road.
8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 9:55 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Lakewood Road.
12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.
1:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jones Street.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shusta Road.
6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White School House Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 7:23 p.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Pease Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Camp Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Noble Court.
7:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
5:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Blue Jay Way.
10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.
11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
Tuesday at 4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
IN WILTON, Monday at 12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
5:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 11:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Neck Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.
3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.
4:12 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on the Winslow Walking Trail.
4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.
9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:12 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Memorial Drive.
2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:27 a.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Water Street.
1:20 p.m., James Ardiene Williams, 39, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:28 a.m., Aaron Pelletier, 29, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a motor vehicle stop at Key Stone Automotive.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 6:52 p.m., David M. Grace, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on two warrants.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:53 a.m., Chad A. Caron, 38, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear following a property damage motor vehicle accident at Hannaford Hill and Church Hill roads.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 8:41 p.m., Darren Randell Ayotte, 51, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a report of a domestic dispute on Legion Park Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:55 a.m., Jill M. Mansir, 45, of Augusta, and Heath A. Dupont, 47, a transient, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass following a report of intoxicated persons on Memorial Circle.
