IN ANSON, Monday at 6:51 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:50 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

7:30 a.m., a well-being check was made at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

7:50 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

8:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

9:30 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Gage Street.

10:30 a.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.

11:06 a.m., fraud was reported on Xavier Loop.

12:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.

12:47 p.m., needles were recovered on Prospect Street.

1:05 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

1:26 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Myrtle Street.

2:51 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Swan Street.

2:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

3:27 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.

5:15 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Gilman Street.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gaywalk Street.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

8:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

9:04 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 4:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 10:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hanscom Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:35 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Monday at 2:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Vassalboro Road.

5:14 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Pamador Drive.

1:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on I-95.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.

5:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennebec Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:20 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

IN FAYETTE, Monday at 10:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Fayette Central School on Main Street.

12:26 p.m., sex offenses were reported.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:26 a.m., an animal complaint was made on High Holborn Street.

3:12 p.m., a person was reported missing on Fairview Avenue.

3:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

4:15 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Ash Street.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 8 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Winthrop Street and Katherine Drive.

5:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Road.

Tuesday at 1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hope Drive.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 5:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bemis Road.

8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:55 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Lakewood Road.

12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.

1:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shusta Road.

6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White School House Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 7:23 p.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Noble Court.

7:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Blue Jay Way.

10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.

11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Tuesday at 4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 11:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Neck Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.

3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

4:12 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on the Winslow Walking Trail.

4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:12 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Memorial Drive.

2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:27 a.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Water Street.

1:20 p.m., James Ardiene Williams, 39, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:28 a.m., Aaron Pelletier, 29, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a motor vehicle stop at Key Stone Automotive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 6:52 p.m., David M. Grace, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on two warrants.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:53 a.m., Chad A. Caron, 38, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear following a property damage motor vehicle accident at Hannaford Hill and Church Hill roads.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 8:41 p.m., Darren Randell Ayotte, 51, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a report of a domestic dispute on Legion Park Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:55 a.m., Jill M. Mansir, 45, of Augusta, and Heath A. Dupont, 47, a transient, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass following a report of intoxicated persons on Memorial Circle.

