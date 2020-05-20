IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:55 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Avenue.

11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Anthony Avenue.

12:18 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

1:03 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Eastern Avenue.

1:20 p.m., fraud was reported on North Street.

1:41 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle complaint was made on Tall Pines Way.

1:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

1:59 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

2:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Orchard Street.

3:15 p.m., lost property was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Townsend Road.

3:37 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Bangor Street.

3:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

3:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

4:57 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

5:10 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on South Belfast Avenue.

6:35 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Clark Street.

8:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

8:39 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

8:50 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Stone Street.

9:45 p.m., an overdose rescue was reported on Melville Street.

11:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

11:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Community Drive.

11:55 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Waldo Street.

Wednesday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 12:29 a.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Harmony Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

2:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bray Avenue.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

11:14 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eben Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

10:37 p.m., a missing person was reported on Porter Hill Road.

11:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:26 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

12:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Capen Road.

1:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Jones Street.

3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Beech Street.

8:20 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Capen Road.

Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a noise complaint was made at Chestnut Street and Washington Avenue.

2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Densmore Court.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:04 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water and Wharf streets.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Athens Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Norris Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 8:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

5:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

6:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 11:01 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

1:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on East Dyer Street.

11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jewett Street.

Wednesday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 5:02 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Whitehouse Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harris Street.

9:25 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Country Way.

9:35 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

10:46 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on College Avenue.

12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:20 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

3:49 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mathews Avenue.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:26 p.m., a burglary was reported on China Road.

Wednesday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 2:18 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Welch Point Road.

8:44 a.m., fraud was reported on Bearce Road.

11:33 a.m., fraud was reported on Memorial Drive.

11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., Linda W. Wolcott, 51, of South China, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Riverside Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:22 p.m., Ahmed H. Al Abbas, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint made at South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.

Wednesday at 1:03 a.m., James Wilson Eastman, 65, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended and violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Caswell Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 6:23 p.m., Byron S. Safford, 38, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following the report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Sheldon Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 9:57 p.m., Collin M. Adair, 18, of Fayette, was issued a summons on a charge of furnishing tobacco products to a prohibited person.

