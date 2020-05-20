KINGFIELD — Franklin County deputies have been searching since Monday for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his home on Hinckley Pit Road.

It is assumed because of the heavy density of bugs in the woods, that the teen may be held up in an unoccupied structure or car, Sheriff Scott Nichols said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint at about 10:53 a.m. Monday about an assault by a juvenile at a residence on Hinckley Pit Road and that the juvenile had run away into the woods, Nichols said.

Deputies and Maine wardens went to the residence the day the report came in and searched. The boy was not located.

“The initial search has been around the house where the juvenile had run off to in the past,” Nichols said.

Sgt. Nate Bean and K-9 Bain and Lt. David Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel have been searching the area.

Bean and Bain tracked the teen on Monday about 3.5 miles to Tufts Pond Road but did not find him, Nichols said.

Rackliffe searched the area Tuesday night as well and is in a middle of a search now, Nichols said.

The family has also organized family and friends to assist with the search today, he said.

According to a post that the Sheriff’s Office received permission from the family to share on its Facebook page, the 15-year-old had on jeans a light blue T-shirt and a long sleeve blue T-shirt and gray sneakers. He is about 85 to 90 pounds and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

There was a sighting of the boy Tuesday night in the west Kingfield area but he was not be found, according to a family post.

