University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Sea Grant now have Signs of the Seasons training sessions for volunteer citizen scientists online, according to a news release from Esperanza Stancioff, UMaine Extension in Orono.

The three-part webinar series will focus on the value of studying phenology in a changing climate, the relevance of indicator species, and how to set up a site and begin observing.

For more information on the program, visit extension.umaine.edu/signs-of-the-seasons/training/ or contact Stancioff at 832-0343 or [email protected].

