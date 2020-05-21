IN ALBION, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Quaker Hill Road.
IN ANSON, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.
8:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:42 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Pearce Drive.
9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Monarch Drive.
9:15 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Health Drive.
11:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crossing Way.
12:03 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Macomber Avenue.
1:36 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Chandler Street.
1:49 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:34 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
3:17 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Senator Way.
4:47 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.
5:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Walter Road.
6:02 p.m., property was recovered on Xavier Loop.
8:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
8:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
8:41 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Gage Street.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
9:17 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on State Street.
9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelton Road.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.
10:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:01 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.
11:16 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 12:14 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.
12:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:59 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
4:03 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.
11:16 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Covell Road.
5 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., a noise complaint was made on First Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Ballfield.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.
1:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Dresden Avenue.
1:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Hillside Circle.
1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Second Street.
5:16 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Central Street and Shady Lane.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
5:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Jones Street.
5:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jones Street.
6 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Street.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
10:03 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Shusta Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Paint Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Avenue.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:34 p.m., assault was reported on River Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
4:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.
Thursday, 3:16 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.
8:56 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.
IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:52 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., a violation of conditional release reported on Main Street.
8:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Bog Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., identity theft was reported on Halde Street.
4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
5:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Green Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White Schoolhouse Road.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 10:39 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Caswell Road.
5:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Ridge Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.
1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
2:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Abbott Road.
4:34 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clifford Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Robinhood Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:11 a.m., Brian Coutu, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, burglary and disorderly conduct following a report of criminal mischief on Jefferson Street.
6:42 a.m., Justin R. Flagg, 30, of Belgrade, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:16 p.m., Reginald C. Frederick, 46, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.
7:49 p.m., Brandi M. Greenleaf, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., Sydney E. Avery, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor transporting liquor, Kami Judith Lambert, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor possessing liquor, and Kimberly J. Lambert, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor following a report of suspicious activity on Capitol Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., Catherine E. Hunnewell, 66, of Auburn, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after license suspended or revoked.
