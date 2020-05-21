IN ALBION, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Quaker Hill Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.

8:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:42 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Pearce Drive.

9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Monarch Drive.

9:15 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Health Drive.

11:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crossing Way.

12:03 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Macomber Avenue.

1:36 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Chandler Street.

1:49 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:34 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

3:17 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Senator Way.

4:47 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Western Avenue.

5:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Walter Road.

6:02 p.m., property was recovered on Xavier Loop.

8:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

8:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

8:41 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Gage Street.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

9:17 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on State Street.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelton Road.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.

10:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:01 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

11:16 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:14 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

12:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:59 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

4:03 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

11:16 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Covell Road.

5 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., a noise complaint was made on First Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Ballfield.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

1:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Dresden Avenue.

1:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Hillside Circle.

1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Second Street.

5:16 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Central Street and Shady Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

5:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Jones Street.

5:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

6 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

10:03 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Shusta Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Paint Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Avenue.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:34 p.m., assault was reported on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

4:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

Thursday, 3:16 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.

8:56 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:52 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., a violation of conditional release reported on Main Street.

8:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Bog Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., identity theft was reported on Halde Street.

4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

5:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Green Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White Schoolhouse Road.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 10:39 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Caswell Road.

5:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.

1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

2:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Abbott Road.

4:34 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clifford Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Robinhood Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:11 a.m., Brian Coutu, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, burglary and disorderly conduct following a report of criminal mischief on Jefferson Street.

6:42 a.m., Justin R. Flagg, 30, of Belgrade, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:16 p.m., Reginald C. Frederick, 46, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

7:49 p.m., Brandi M. Greenleaf, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., Sydney E. Avery, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor transporting liquor, Kami Judith Lambert, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor possessing liquor, and Kimberly J. Lambert, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor following a report of suspicious activity on Capitol Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., Catherine E. Hunnewell, 66, of Auburn, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after license suspended or revoked.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: