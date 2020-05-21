JONESPORT — A search team has found human remains in Jonesport that are believed to be those of a man who was last seen in July.

Using police dogs, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Maine Warden Service, state police and community volunteers located the remains Thursday. An autopsy is set for Friday.

This was the latest search for William Merchant of Addison, who was last seen on the Fourth of July. He was 42.

Officials hope the autopsy will positively identify the remains in addition to determining cause of death.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »