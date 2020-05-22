It’s been 75 years since the USS Eagle PE-56, a Navy patrol vessel, was sunk by a German U-Boat off the coast of Cape Elizabeth. A total of 49 officers and crew were killed, while 13 were rescued.
On Friday, a small group of sailors, local police officers and others gathered near Portland Head Light at Fort Williams Park to dedicate a new memorial to the sailors who died that day, April 25, 1945.
Park access is restricted because of the pandemic, and plans for a larger ceremony with relatives of the sailors had to be postponed. But, at the start of Memorial Day weekend, the monument was formally dedicated and the names of each sailor was read aloud.
