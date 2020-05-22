IN ATHENS, Thursday at 1:17 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Harmony Road.

6:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

8:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:36 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Bangor Street.

7:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:31 a.m., an individual was arrested following a report of drug offenses on Water Street. Further information was unavailable from Augusta police by press time.

8:39 a.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Church Hill Road.

8:53 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Stanley Street.

8:57 a.m., simple assault was reported on Middle Street.

9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

9:56 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Gage Street.

9:57 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Savage Street.

11:53 a.m., simple assault was reported on Willow Street.

1:10 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Boothby Street.

1:58 p.m., property was recovered on Eastern Avenue.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Weston Street.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:20 p.m., a well-being check was made at Western Avenue and Airport Road.

4:23 p.m., fraud was reported on South Grove Street.

4:26 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Coughlin Street.

4:50 p.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.

5:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:07 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

6:22 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

7:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

9:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 6:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kelly Street.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mahoney Hill Road.

9:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Eames Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 2:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hillcrest Drive.

8:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Terrace.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

Friday, 6:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 9:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

10:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Oakwood Drive.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 6:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Mercer Road.

8:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 7:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

8:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

4:31 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Country Club Road and Webb Road.

5:37 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Summer Street.

8:57 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 3:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:25 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

10:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.

3:26 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

Friday, 7:44 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Hunnewell Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Gorden Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:01 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on East Dyer Street.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

9:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Friday, 1:45 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Winter Street.

1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chandler Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., theft was reported on Windswept Lane.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:39 a.m., identity theft was reported on Thomas Drive.

8:08 a.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.

12:49 p.m., assault was reported on Highwood Street.

1:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Avenue.

2:24 p.m., a fight was reported on Western Avenue.

3:25 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Concourse.

3:28 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

4:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Concourse.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.

Friday, 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., fraud was reported on High Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Sunset Avenue.

5:15 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:12 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Taylor Drive.

3:01 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on South Reynolds Road.

8:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:21 p.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 1:46 p.m., fraud was reported.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:27 a.m., Brianna M. Harger, 38, of Readfield, was arrested on a warrant and as a fugitive from justice following a report of suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:52 a.m., Vivian June Davis, 34, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

12:55 p.m., Phelix Nyawanga, 45, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

2:48 p.m., Jennifer Lynn Bouchard, 34, of Anson, was arrested on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3:06 p.m., Albert DiPietro, 35, of Anson, was arrested on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, operating a vehicle without a license and a probation hold.

11:43 p.m., Michael Gerry Hamar, 26, of Skowhegan was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration, criminal attempt, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and four counts of terrorizing.

Friday, 2:55 a.m., Dominic Leighton Collins, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 9:25 p.m., Justin David Poland, 32, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following the report of a traffic offense on Nelson Road.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., Bruce A. Savage, 60, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., Pamela J. Fleury, 62, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer following a traffic stop on Route 133.

