LINCOLN, Neb. — Kyle Alvin McLain, of Fairfield, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.

McLain earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.

