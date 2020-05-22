LINCOLN, Neb. — Kyle Alvin McLain, of Fairfield, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
McLain earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.
The May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.
